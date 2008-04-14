Oil and the 'New International Energy Order'

With both the cost of and demand for oil rising, nations with large energy reserves are redrawing political and military alliances, and oil-rich countries like Russia and Venezuela are enjoying greater influence. Michael Klare, author of Rising Power, Shrinking Planet, calls it the "new international energy order."

Klare is the director of the Five College Program in Peace and World Security Studies based at Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass. He is the author of several books, including Blood and Oil, which examines the danger of American's dependence on foreign oil, and Rogue States and Nuclear Outlaws, a study of new American foreign policy. Klare is also a contributor to Harper's, Foreign Affairs, and the Los Angeles Times.

