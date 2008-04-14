Langhorne Slim: Restless Folk Rocker

Langhorne Slim mixes folk, blues, and rock in a way that only lunatic rocker Hasil Adkins could understand. The Brooklyn-via-Pennsylvania songwriter conjures images of many other neo-folk singers, but there's soul, fire, and warmth in his recordings.

His self-titled sophomore disc isn't as raw as When the Sun's Gone Down, but the disc — Langhorne Slim's first for a big label — still brings out the power and charisma of his live performances.

