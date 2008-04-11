© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Lizz Wright: Sultry Soul and Jazz

By David Dye
Published April 11, 2008 at 12:03 PM CDT

Southern singer Lizz Wright crafts a distinct mixture of jazz, folk, gospel, and R&B, but she's been most widely celebrated as a rising star in the jazz world.

Wright got her start as part of a Billie Holiday tribute, but soon broke out on her own with the hit albums Salt and Dreaming Wide Awake. Built around her gospel-trained contralto, Wright's new disc (The Orchard) has critics talking again: Largely self-penned, the pitch-perfect disc sounds like a career milestone.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
