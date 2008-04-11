Lizz Wright: Sultry Soul and Jazz

Southern singer Lizz Wright crafts a distinct mixture of jazz, folk, gospel, and R&B, but she's been most widely celebrated as a rising star in the jazz world.

Wright got her start as part of a Billie Holiday tribute, but soon broke out on her own with the hit albums Salt and Dreaming Wide Awake. Built around her gospel-trained contralto, Wright's new disc (The Orchard) has critics talking again: Largely self-penned, the pitch-perfect disc sounds like a career milestone.

Copyright 2008 XPN