Sneak Preview: Death Cab for Cutie, Portishead, Shearwater, My Morning Jacket, More

Hear a sneak preview of CDs due out this Spring, including new music from My Morning Jacket, Shearwater, Elbow, Wolf Parade and more. All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen talks with Stephen Thompson, curator for NPR's Song of the Day, KEXP DJ Cheryl Waters and Mark Wheat, host for The Current about the releases they're most looking forward to in the coming weeks.

