No Killing What Made Milwaukee Famous

Hype from blogs can help make a band, but it's a rare occasion when an established TV show such as Austin City Limits picks up an unknown — even one that shares a hometown. Steeped in catchy rock and sweeping power-pop, What Made Milwaukee Famous used that unexpected endorsement to help attract the attention of a label.

On the group's second album, What Doesn't Kill Us, it deftly mixes the pomp of Spoon and the hooks of Big Star with witty lyrics. In this segment of World Cafe, What Made Milwaukee Famous fills out its sound with the help of new guitarist Jason Davis.

Copyright 2008 XPN