© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No Killing What Made Milwaukee Famous

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 10, 2008 at 9:57 AM CDT

Hype from blogs can help make a band, but it's a rare occasion when an established TV show such as Austin City Limits picks up an unknown — even one that shares a hometown. Steeped in catchy rock and sweeping power-pop, What Made Milwaukee Famous used that unexpected endorsement to help attract the attention of a label.

On the group's second album, What Doesn't Kill Us, it deftly mixes the pomp of Spoon and the hooks of Big Star with witty lyrics. In this segment of World Cafe, What Made Milwaukee Famous fills out its sound with the help of new guitarist Jason Davis.

Copyright 2008 XPN

Tags

NPR Music
David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye