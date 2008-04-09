Psychic TV: Still on the Fringes

Formed in 1981 by Genesis P-Orridge after the dissolution of the industrial-noise band Throbbing Gristle, Psychic TV has long been an artistic force on the fringe. The band fuses melodic pop, white noise, sound collages, spoken word, and ethnic instrumentation with a Dadaist aesthetic.

Members of Psychic TV have gone on to form other experimental music projects, including Coil, but P-Orridge kept working under the Psychic TV name (and many others) to explore more sounds. Most notably, the band took on the British rave scene, pioneering "acid house."

The latest incarnation of Psychic TV, re-assembled in 2003, features a revolving cast of musicians. The recorded result, Hell Is Invisible... Heaven Is Here, came out last year. It's a bit more conventional than past efforts, with nods to Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett, yet still wildly inventive.

