The Dodos: Frenetic and Joyful

The Dodos' music combines the propulsive drive of Sonic Youth with the odd pop quirks of Animal Collective — surprising, given that the band only has two members.

Meric Long had long been studying different types of music, including West African Ewe drumming and acoustic blues guitar, and often performed as a one-man show with guitar, loops, and keyboards. Then he met Logan Kroeber, a versatile drummer interested in unpredictable percussion techniques, and formed The Dodos.

Having already toured relentlessly, The Dodos aimed to capture the energy and collaboration of the road. The result is Visiter, a frenetic and joyful follow-up to 2006's Beware of the Maniacs.

