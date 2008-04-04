© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Herbert von Karajan's Top 5 Recordings

By Richard Osborne
Published April 4, 2008 at 7:40 PM CDT

Herbert von Karajan was born 100 years ago. He made more than 1,000 recordings, and is estimated to have had LP, CD, and video sales in excess of 200 million. He is perhaps best known for his 1962 Berlin Philharmonic recordings of Beethoven's symphonies, and for his expertise in conducting the music of Brahms, Bruckner, and Richard Strauss. But he was also a hugely gifted musical all-rounder who could conduct a good performance of most things and great performances of many others. Here are five representative Karajan albums.

Cover for Honegger: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3
1 of 5  — Cover for Honegger: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3
/
Listen
2 of 5  — Cover for Sibelius: Symphony No 5; Symphony No 4
Listen
/
Pagliacci: Final Scene
3 of 5  — Cover for Leoncavallo: Pagliacci
Pagliacci: Final Scene
/
Verdi's opera, "Falstaff"
4 of 5  — Cover for Verdi's Falstaff
Verdi's opera, "Falstaff"
/
Wagner's Die Walküre (excerpt)
5 of 5  — Cover for Wagner's "Ring des Niebelungen," Vol. 2
Wagner's Die Walküre (excerpt)
/

Richard Osborne