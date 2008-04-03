Sheryl Crow: Back to Basics in New Ways

Sheryl Crow arrived early. Artists are never early. But here it was, 9 a.m., and Crow and her band were at the WFUV Studios in New York, ready to roll. They were at the television show Heroes telecast the night before and truly looked no worse for wear.

At the time, I was one of the few in the country who had Crow's anticipated new album Detours. It wasn't due to be released for another two months. I find it ideal to interview an artist early in the process, before the press machine gets rolling, and she was surely fresh for the interview.

I was really into the new album, too. It was less "Soak Up the Sun" and more Tuesday Night Music Club. In fact, she reunited with the producer from that album, Bill Bottrell, to make Detours. Here, we discuss that and more in an honest, open, and fun conversation. The performances are flawless, as you'll hear.

More About Sheryl Crow

Since her debut in 1993 with Tuesday Night Music Club, the bluesy rock-pop singer has won nine Grammy Awards, battled breast cancer, and adopted a child. Her music has become more political over the years, culminating in the new Detours.

Listen to the previous Favorite Session, or see our full archive.

Originally recorded Dec. 7, 2007.

Copyright 2008 WFUV