Griffin House: Emotional Roots-Pop

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 3, 2008 at 10:33 AM CDT

Griffin House writes roots-based pop songs in the tradition of Jeff Buckley and Bruce Springsteen. The Ohio-born singer-songwriter realized that he enjoyed entertaining others in high-school drama class, and began to write music shortly thereafter. After college, he moved to Nashville to write the songs that would form his independently released debut, Upland.

Three albums later, House has released arguably his finest work: Flying Upside Down. The disc includes a song cycle chronicling a relationship and the way it intertwines with the lives of family members and friends.

Copyright 2008 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
