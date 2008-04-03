Griffin House: Emotional Roots-Pop

Griffin House writes roots-based pop songs in the tradition of Jeff Buckley and Bruce Springsteen. The Ohio-born singer-songwriter realized that he enjoyed entertaining others in high-school drama class, and began to write music shortly thereafter. After college, he moved to Nashville to write the songs that would form his independently released debut, Upland.

Three albums later, House has released arguably his finest work: Flying Upside Down. The disc includes a song cycle chronicling a relationship and the way it intertwines with the lives of family members and friends.

