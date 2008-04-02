George Stanford: Pop Meets Soul

Soulful singer George Stanford got his start with the regionally successful Philadelphia band Townhall. But after the group broke up in 2006, Stanford went solo, developing a smoothly appealing pop sound while recording his debut EP, The EP.

Often compared to timeless singer-songwriters such as Paul Simon, Stanford has already toured with rising stars such as John Butler and Will Dailey. His full-length debut, Big Drop — recorded and produced with John Alagia, Dave Tozer, Eric Ivan Rosse, and Brian Malouf — comes out later this spring.

