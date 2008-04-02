© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Africa in America: Transatlantic Music

By Banning Eyre
Published April 2, 2008 at 10:54 AM CDT

Every year, more and more U.S.-based bands emerge playing African music. Some revolve around talented African musicians living in America, as with Kaleta, the Nigerian singer at the center of Akoya Afrobeat. Others are collaborative efforts between artists living in Africa and the U.S. That's the case with Burkina Electric and Extra Golden. Then there are bands of Americans who simply feel inspired to play African music, as with the Occidental Brothers Dance Band International. And finally, there are those nomadic types who travel to Africa to record, perform, and bring the music — and sometimes the musicians — back to the U.S. That's the case with Markus James.

These acts keep getting better. They don't yet constitute a recognized sub-genre, but they will: The music these groups play is palpably different from any existing homegrown genre on either side of the Atlantic. All five acts are featured on Afropop Worldwide's "Africa in America 2008" program. Click here to find out more about these and other Africa in America bands.

Occidental Brothers Dance Band International
Burkina Electric, Reem Tekre
Akoya Afrobeat, President Day Pass
Markus James, Snakeskin Violin
Extra Golden, Hera Ma Nono
