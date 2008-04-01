© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Doveman's 'Footloose': The Lillywhite Session

XPN
Published April 1, 2008

Doveman, the brainchild of Harlem-based keyboard maestro Thomas Bartlett, has just released a front-to-back cover of the Footloose soundtrack. While Doveman is normally a one-man act, Bartlett gets the multi-track treatment with Steve Lillywhite behind the boards at Avatar Studios for a unique Lillywhite Session.

Doveman's sophomore effort is a tribute to a friend who died at the height of the film's popularity. With Bartlett's understated delivery and beautiful piano work, he's crafted a heartfelt homage to the joys of youth. Stripped of those pop-infused dance tracks, the music has unexpected emotional depth.

Copyright 2008 XPN

