Saxophonist Maceo Parker began playing with James Brown's band back in the 1960s, and his signature style helped define James Brown's brand of funk.

Parker recalls how Brown worked with his band, and his influence on black pride with the song "Say It Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud."

Robert Siegel talks with Parker about the death of James Brown.

