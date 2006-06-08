© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Summer Look Ahead 2006

Published June 8, 2006 at 11:00 AM CDT
All Songs Considered show image

Bob Boilen speaks with All Things Considered music reviewers Meredith Ochs and Tom Moon about their most anticipated CDs for Summer 2006. Hear sneak previews of new music from Thom Yorke, Johnny Cash, M. Ward and more.

The Eraser
Turntable Matinee
American V: A Hundred Highways
Post War
Funnel Cloud
Savane
Lenine
Dreaming Through the Noise
Tower of Love
