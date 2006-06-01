© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Tilly and the Wall, Tommy Tutone, Coleman Hawkins

Published June 1, 2006 at 11:00 AM CDT
All Songs Considered show image

Tap dance pop from Tilly and the Wall; Angular '70s new wave from Delta 5; The '80s unplugged with Tommy Tutone; Jazz sax legend Coleman Hawkins; The electronica of I Am Robot and Proud; Australian art pop singer New Buffalo; Senegalese polyrhythms from Cheikh Lo.

Bottoms of Barrels
Singles and Sessions 1979-1981
80s Hits Stripped
Prestige Profiles
The Electricity in Your House Wants to Sing
New Buffalo
Lamp Fall
