Look Ahead: Fall 2005

Bob Boilen speaks with All Things Considered music reviewers Tom Moon, Meredith Ochs and Will Hermes about some of the CDs they're most looking forward to this fall. Hear sneak previews from My Morning Jacket, Liz Phair and a newly-discovered recording of Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane.

