© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Look Ahead: Fall 2005

Published September 21, 2005 at 11:00 AM CDT
All Songs Considered show image

Bob Boilen speaks with All Things Considered music reviewers Tom Moon, Meredith Ochs and Will Hermes about some of the CDs they're most looking forward to this fall. Hear sneak previews from My Morning Jacket, Liz Phair and a newly-discovered recording of Thelonious Monk and John Coltrane.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

If You Didn't Laugh You'd Cry
1 of 8  — If You Didn't Laugh You'd Cry
/
A Bigger Bang
2 of 8  — A Bigger Bang
/
Somebody's Miracle
3 of 8  — Somebody's Miracle
/
Cripple Crow
4 of 8  — Cripple Crow
/
Veneer
5 of 8  — Veneer
/
South of the South
6 of 8  — South of the South
/
Z
7 of 8  — Z
/
At Carnegie Hall
8 of 8  — At Carnegie Hall
/

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Music