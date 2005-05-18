© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Spoon, Keith Jarrett, Kraftwerk

Published May 18, 2005 at 11:00 AM CDT
Remembering lost L.A. with Ry Cooder; 'Bohemian Rhapsody' retooled by Grey Delisle; A new vocal recording from Brian Eno; Legendary jazz pianist Keith Jarrett; Vivaldi via Bach via Alexandre Tharaud; The return of electronica duo Kraftwerk; A reissued classic by Gang of Four; Masterful indie pop from Spoon; A debut from New York's The Cloud Room.

Chavez Ravine
Iron Flowers
Another Day on Earth
Radiance
Concertos Italiens
Minimum-Maximum
Entertainment!
Gimme Fiction
The Cloud Room
