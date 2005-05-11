© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ryan Adams, Aimee Mann, Of Montreal

Published May 11, 2005 at 11:00 AM CDT
All Songs Considered show image

New music from Ryan Adams; A boxing metaphor from Aimee Mann; A bluegrass classic with Doyle Lawson; The ghostly sounds of Liz Durrett; From the Elephant 6 collective: Of Montreal; Former '80s rock icons The Go-Betweens; From Chicago via London, it's The Zincs; Strange sound designs from Negativland.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Cold Roses
1 of 8  — Cold Roses
/
The Forgotten Arm
2 of 8  — The Forgotten Arm
/
You Gotta Dig a Little Deeper
3 of 8  — You Gotta Dig a Little Deeper
/
Husk
4 of 8  — Husk
/
The Sunlandic Twins
5 of 8  — The Sunlandic Twins
/
Oceans Apart
6 of 8  — Oceans Apart
/
Dimmer.
7 of 8  — Dimmer.
/
No Business
8 of 8  — No Business
/

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Music