Ryan Adams, Aimee Mann, Of Montreal

New music from Ryan Adams; A boxing metaphor from Aimee Mann; A bluegrass classic with Doyle Lawson; The ghostly sounds of Liz Durrett; From the Elephant 6 collective: Of Montreal; Former '80s rock icons The Go-Betweens; From Chicago via London, it's The Zincs; Strange sound designs from Negativland.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.