Béla Fleck & Edgar Meyer, Railroad Earth, Nick Drake

Published May 25, 2004 at 11:00 AM CDT
Jazz clarinetist Dr. Michael White; New Jersey bluegrass band Railroad Earth; Newly discovered music from Nick Drake; Pete Seeger's grandson with The Mammals; Bluegrass Beatles: Phillips, Grier & Flinner. Featured Artist: Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer.

