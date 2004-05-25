Béla Fleck & Edgar Meyer, Railroad Earth, Nick Drake

Jazz clarinetist Dr. Michael White; New Jersey bluegrass band Railroad Earth; Newly discovered music from Nick Drake; Pete Seeger's grandson with The Mammals; Bluegrass Beatles: Phillips, Grier & Flinner. Featured Artist: Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer.

