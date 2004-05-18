© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
The Real Tuesday Weld, King Tubby, Scott Joplin

Published May 18, 2004 at 11:00 AM CDT
All Songs Considered show image

Dub music pioneer King Tubby; Pre-dub, pre-reggae Mento Madness; Joplin & The American Ragtime Ensemble; Solo work by Yes guitarist Steve Howe; The wobbly, oscillating sounds of for stars; Former Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid. Featured Artist: The Real Tuesday Weld.

I, Lucifer
1 of 7  — I, Lucifer
/
The Roots of Dub
2 of 7  — The Roots of Dub
/
Mento Madness
3 of 7  — Mento Madness
/
Ragtime Chamber Music
4 of 7  — Ragtime Chamber Music
/
Natural Timbre
5 of 7  — Natural Timbre
/
It Falls Apart
6 of 7  — It Falls Apart
/
Known Unknown
7 of 7  — Known Unknown
/

