The Real Tuesday Weld, King Tubby, Scott Joplin

Dub music pioneer King Tubby; Pre-dub, pre-reggae Mento Madness; Joplin & The American Ragtime Ensemble; Solo work by Yes guitarist Steve Howe; The wobbly, oscillating sounds of for stars; Former Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid. Featured Artist: The Real Tuesday Weld.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.