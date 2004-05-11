© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Arto Lindsay, Camera Obscura, Iron and Wine

Published May 11, 2004 at 11:00 AM CDT
Lo-fi folk from Miami's Iron and Wine; Avant-garde jazz pianist Marilyn Crispell; Polynesia's 126-member Tahitian Choir; Light chamber pop from Camera Obscura; An album never meant to be from Ric Menck; Israeli Beatle pop from the Rockfour. Featured Artist: Arto Lindsay.

Salt
1 of 7  — Salt
/
Our Endless Numbered Days
2 of 7  — Our Endless Numbered Days
/
Storyteller
3 of 7  — Storyteller
/
Rapa Iti
4 of 7  — Rapa Iti
/
Underachievers Please Try Harder
5 of 7  — Underachievers Please Try Harder
/
The Ballad of Ric Menck
6 of 7  — The Ballad of Ric Menck
/
Nationwide
7 of 7  — Nationwide
/

