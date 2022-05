U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan on Wednesday echoed U.S. views that Iraqi elections can't be held before the July 1 transfer of sovereignty to Iraqis. Iraqi Shiites express disappointment, but many still want U.N. help in setting up elections before the end of the year. But the delay is welcomed by minority Sunnis, who fear Shiites could sweep an early vote. Hear NPR's Deborah Amos.

Copyright 2004 NPR