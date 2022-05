The Bush administration warns U.S. travelers not to visit Haiti, citing rising safety and transportation concerns. A small military team is also being sent to Haiti to assess the security of the U.S. embassy. Leaders of militant anti-Aristide groups have called on Haitian police to abandon their posts, promising new assaults on the nation's cities. Hear NPR's Michele Norris and NPR's Martin Kaste.

Copyright 2004 NPR