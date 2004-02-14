Keb' Mo' and the Lighter Side of the Blues

Keb' Mo' is a blues artist whose witty tunes will take some of those blues away.

Born Kevin Moore in Los Angeles in 1951, he embarked on a solo career in the blues 10 years ago, after polishing his chops as a session guitarist.

He has since released six critically acclaimed albums, won a pair of Grammys -- along with eight W.C. Handy Awards -- and worked as an actor on television and in film.

The title track on his latest CD -- Keep It Simple -- is all about how complicated modern life has become... and how to deal with it.

And life can get complicated in weird ways. The bluesman admits he was a bit surprised to find himself embroiled -- albeit mildly -- in political controversy during the recent unpleasantness between the United States and France. His song "My Baby Wants to Go to France" earned him a few boos on stage in Texas.

NPR's Michele Kelemen speaks with Keb' Mo' about his music and his times.

