Savath & Savalas: Spanish Electronica Groove

Producer Scott Herren -- AKA Prefuse 73 -- packed up his trademark downtempo hip-hop electronica groove and headed to Spain, where he teamed up with Catalan vocalist Eva Puyuelo to form Savath & Savalas.

The group's new album Apropa't is inspired by everything from 1970s Brazilian and Spanish psychedelic soul to Southern-fried American hip-hop.

Herren put together an ensemble of musicians for the project, including members of Chicago's indie art rock scene. It's an ecclectic mix of styles, incorporating Spanish rhythms, bossa nova strings, even jazz horns.

Herren tells Day to Day producer Christopher Johnson the new disc is as much the fulfillment of a personal journey as it is a singular musical achievement.

