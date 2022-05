U.S. officials say a letter seized in Iraq shows that the insurgency there is having difficulty taking root. The 17-page letter, on a computer disc taken from a man entering Iraq from Iran, is purported to be from Jordanian militant Abu Musab Zarqawi. Officials say the letter seeks aid from al Qaeda in fomenting violence to disrupt the U.S.-led occupation of Iraq. Hear NPR's Emily Harris.

