A U.N. team in Iraq seeks to determine if elections can be held in Iraq by a June 30 deadline established by the Bush administration. Iraq's most influential Shiite cleric is insisting on direct elections instead of the U.S. preference for caucuses to pick a transitional government. Hear NPR's Scott Simon and Les Campbell, Mideast director of the National Democratic Institute, which monitors elections around the world.

