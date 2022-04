Secretary of State Colin Powell says the Bush administration estimates it will take six months for Iraqis to draft a constitution, once an Iraqi commission is formed for that purpose. The announcement follows a day of intense meetings between U.S., Russian, EU and U.N. officials looking for ways to revive the Mideast peace process. Hear NPR's Vicky O'Hara and New York University law professor Noah Feldman.

Copyright 2003 NPR