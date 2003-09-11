© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Country Music Legend Johnny Cash Dies at 71

Published September 11, 2003 at 11:00 PM CDT

Johnny Cash, country music's "Man in Black," dies due to complications from diabetes at 71. Cash, whose hits include "I Walk the Line," and "A Boy Named Sue," earned 11 Grammys in his six-decade career and was inducted into the Country Music, the Rock and Roll and the Songwriters halls of fame. Cash's death comes four months after the death of his wife, June Carter Cash. Hear NPR's Bob Edwards.

