NPR's Jeffrey Freymann-Weyr reports on a new Atlanta Symphony recording that features the works of two young American composers, Jennifer Higdon and Christopher Theofanidis. ASO Music Director Robert Spano compares Higdon's "Blue Cathedral" and Theofanidis' "Rainbow Body" favorably to the other two compositions on the CD, Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring" and Samuel Barber's 1st Symphony. (Rainbow Body is on the Telarc label.)

