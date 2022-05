At a briefing in Baghdad, Iraq's defense minister says he expects U.S. forces to encircle the city within five to 10 days. Sultan Hashim Ahmed says the forces will battle each other in the city's streets, but that American troops ultimately will fail to take Baghdad. In the end, Americans will be forced out, he says, because Iraqis have the advantage of fighting on their own soil for their own country. Hear NPR's Anne Garrels.

