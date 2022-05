U.S. and British forces hold most of the territory around the port of Umm Qasr and the larger city of Basra in southeastern Iraq, but are engaged in street-to-street fighting against pockets of resistance. In Nasiriyah, 100 miles north of Basra, U.S. troops hold a bridge over the Euphrates River and set their sights on a nearby airfield. Hear NPR's Neal Conan and NPR's Mike Shuster.

