In Kuwaiti Desert, U.K. Troops Train for War

Mike Shuster, NPR News / / British troops, members of Zulu company, take a simulated Iraqi trench in an exercise in northern Kuwait.

Britain has sent more than 25,000 troops to Kuwait, along with tanks, artillery and other equipment. Many are stationed about 20 miles south of the Iraqi border and are poised for a possible assault on the Iraqi town of Basra.

The troops have been training intensively since their arrival three weeks ago. NPR's Mike Shuster describes how members of the 7th Armored Brigade, 1st Royal Fusiliers practice an assault on enemy trenches, the kind of defensive positions they expect to find when they cross the border into Iraq.

