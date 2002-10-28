Tegan and Sara, Charlie Christian, The Flaming Lips

Electric guitar great Charlie Christian; The unnatural sounds of Blip Hop; Reviving the Breton harp with Alan Stivell; A gorgeous new CD from Anouar Brahem; Canadian twin sisters Tegan and Sara; And battling pink robots with The Flaming Lips.

