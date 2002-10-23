© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist Richard Thompson

Fresh Air
Published October 23, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Singer/songwriter, guitarist Richard Thompson. He first became known for his work with "Fairport Convention." He's since gone solo and is known for his dark songs, which blend elements of British folk ballads and the blues. He's released a number of solo albums, including Mirror Blue and Rumor and Sigh. Rykodisc also compiled a retrospective of his work Watching the Dark: The History of Richard Thompson. Currently, Thompson is performing a show he calls "A Thousand Years of Pop Music," which includes British and American folk songs, jazz and pop.

Tags

NPR Music