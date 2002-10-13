Jacki Lyden talks to Paddy Moloney, leader and tin whistle player for the Irish band, The Chieftains. They've been performing for 40 years now, re-invigorating traditional Irish music and taking it around the world. To mark the four decades, the group has a CD called The Wide World Over, in which some of the group's collaborations with international artists, such as Joni Mitchell and Art Garfunkel, are reprised. The Chieftains also have another new CD, Down the Long Plank Road, recorded with country performers in Nashville, Tenn. Moloney says Irish music is strong enough to blend with sounds from elsewhere and still retain its strength. (12:30) The Wide World Over and Down the Old Plank Road, both by The Chieftains, are on the RCA Victor label.

