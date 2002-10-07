© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beck, Dr. Hukwe Zawose, Coldplay

Published October 7, 2002 at 11:00 AM CDT
All Songs Considered show image

Film score fun with Roger Roger; Celtic cantigas from Gerald Trimble; Canadian bluesman Michael Browne; Tanzania to Canada: Dr. Zawose & Brook; A lush and dreamy new CD from Beck; and some great British pop from Coldplay.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Grands Travaux
1 of 6  — Grands Travaux
/
Celtic Cantigas
2 of 6  — Celtic Cantigas
/
Drive On
3 of 6  — Drive On
/
Assembly
4 of 6  — Assembly
/
Sea Change
5 of 6  — Sea Change
/
A Rush of Blood to the Head
6 of 6  — A Rush of Blood to the Head
/

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Music