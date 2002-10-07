Beck, Dr. Hukwe Zawose, Coldplay

Film score fun with Roger Roger; Celtic cantigas from Gerald Trimble; Canadian bluesman Michael Browne; Tanzania to Canada: Dr. Zawose & Brook; A lush and dreamy new CD from Beck; and some great British pop from Coldplay.

