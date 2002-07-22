The Best of ASC
On this episode, we dig through our archives to bring you some of our favorite artists and albums featured on All Songs Considered during the past two years.
Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.
Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 15 — Songs from the Velvet Anvil
/
2 of 15 — Way to Blue
/
3 of 15 — World Musette
/
4 of 15 — Facing Future
/
5 of 15 — Look into the Eyeball
/
6 of 15 — Amnesiac
/
7 of 15 — Aldyn Dashka
/
8 of 15 — Pirates Choice
/
9 of 15 — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
/
10 of 15 — Is a Woman
/
11 of 15 — When I Was Cruel
/
12 of 15 — Digdig
/
13 of 15 — Things Shaped in Passing
/
14 of 15 — Land
/
15 of 15 — Rabbit Songs
/