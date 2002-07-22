© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Best of ASC

Published July 22, 2002 at 11:00 AM CDT
All Songs Considered show image

On this episode, we dig through our archives to bring you some of our favorite artists and albums featured on All Songs Considered during the past two years.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Songs from the Velvet Anvil
1 of 15  — Songs from the Velvet Anvil
/
Way to Blue
2 of 15  — Way to Blue
/
World Musette
3 of 15  — World Musette
/
Facing Future
4 of 15  — Facing Future
/
Look into the Eyeball
5 of 15  — Look into the Eyeball
/
Amnesiac
6 of 15  — Amnesiac
/
Aldyn Dashka
7 of 15  — Aldyn Dashka
/
Pirates Choice
8 of 15  — Pirates Choice
/
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
9 of 15  — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot
/
Is a Woman
10 of 15  — Is a Woman
/
When I Was Cruel
11 of 15  — When I Was Cruel
/
Digdig
12 of 15  — Digdig
/
Things Shaped in Passing
13 of 15  — Things Shaped in Passing
/
Land
14 of 15  — Land
/
Rabbit Songs
15 of 15  — Rabbit Songs
/

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Music