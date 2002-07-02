© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'The Last Broadcast'

Published July 2, 2002 at 11:00 PM CDT

Charles de Ledesma reviews the new CD from the band Doves called The Last Broadcast. The trio from Manchester, England, have a distinctive sound that the city's bands are known for — dreamy guitar with a rough-edged rock beat. They've been compared to other great bands from northern England. But unlike their more famous predecessors, they are less dark and downbeat, and more bright and playful. The band is getting rave reviews for the new album, their second. (4:00) The CD is from Heavenly Recordings, distributed by Capitol Records. See http://www.doves.net.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Music