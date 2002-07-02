Charles de Ledesma reviews the new CD from the band Doves called The Last Broadcast. The trio from Manchester, England, have a distinctive sound that the city's bands are known for — dreamy guitar with a rough-edged rock beat. They've been compared to other great bands from northern England. But unlike their more famous predecessors, they are less dark and downbeat, and more bright and playful. The band is getting rave reviews for the new album, their second. (4:00) The CD is from Heavenly Recordings, distributed by Capitol Records. See http://www.doves.net.

