© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The White Stripes, Bartok on accordion, Talking Heads

Published July 1, 2002 at 11:00 AM CDT
All Songs Considered show image

A gorgeous CD from the great unknown, Hem; debut music from singer/poet Pieta Brown; minimalist rockers The White Stripes; a look back at the Talking Heads; Hungarian folk on accordion from Daniel Barksi; a Bach cello suite on ukulele from John King; new pop from 'emo' pioneers Promise Ring.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Rabbit Songs
1 of 7  — Rabbit Songs
/
Pieta Brown
2 of 7  — Pieta Brown
/
White Blood Cells
3 of 7  — White Blood Cells
/
Talking Heads '77
4 of 7  — Talking Heads '77
/
Free-Reed Odyssey
5 of 7  — Free-Reed Odyssey
/
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
6 of 7  — Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
/
Wood/Water
7 of 7  — Wood/Water
/

Tags

NPR NewsNPR Music