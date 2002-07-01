The White Stripes, Bartok on accordion, Talking Heads

A gorgeous CD from the great unknown, Hem; debut music from singer/poet Pieta Brown; minimalist rockers The White Stripes; a look back at the Talking Heads; Hungarian folk on accordion from Daniel Barksi; a Bach cello suite on ukulele from John King; new pop from 'emo' pioneers Promise Ring.

