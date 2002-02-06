Haydn, Debashish Bhattacharya, Nick Lowe

Sleepwalking with Santo and Johnny; the child prodigy Debashish Battacharya; Fernando, a great unknown artist; new folk from The Be Good Tanyas; Britain's legendary Nick Lowe; musical trickery from Joseph Haydn; and the relaxed grooves of Orchestra Baobab.

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.