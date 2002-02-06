© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
Haydn, Debashish Bhattacharya, Nick Lowe

Published February 6, 2002 at 11:00 AM CST
Sleepwalking with Santo and Johnny; the child prodigy Debashish Battacharya; Fernando, a great unknown artist; new folk from The Be Good Tanyas; Britain's legendary Nick Lowe; musical trickery from Joseph Haydn; and the relaxed grooves of Orchestra Baobab.

The Best of Santo and Johnny
Calcutta to California
Dreams of the Sun and Sky
Blue Horse
The Convincer
Haydn Symphonies 45, 46, 47, 51, 52, 64
Pirates Choice
