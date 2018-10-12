You Can Run, But You Can't Hide: Location Services and Your Cell Phone

Hear the full conversation

Last week, Google made headlines after an Associated Press report found that the company is still tracking your location even after you turn off location services on your phone. The company has since apologized and issues a clarification on their website.

"This idea of just blindly collecting data without telling us is really disturbing, and it's not just Google. These are issues we hear about off and on for the last 10 years, this collection of information without us knowing," says Doug Jacobsen, director of the Information Assurance Center at Iowa State University.

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Jacobsen about how companies like Google use your location information and what you can do about it. In the second half of the program, Jennifer Granick, Surveillance and Cybersecurity Counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union, and Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, join the conversation.