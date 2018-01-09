White Rage: The Unspoken Truth to Our Racial Divide

Hear the full conversation

In her book "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide," professor Carol Anderson writes about what she says is a trend as old as the nation itself: "white rage."

The book takes readers back to Reconstruction, which was when Americans were rebuilding after the Civil War. Instead of creating an inclusive and vibrant democracy, she argues the country chose to go a different route. In her book, she talks about the terrorism waged by the Ku Klux Klan but also talks about the subtler and systematic way in which policy makers discriminated against African-Americans.

During this River to River conversation, Anderson talks with host Ben Kieffer about how the themes in her book are relevant after nearly a year of President Trump’s administration. She's speaking on January 20th at 7 p.m. at the University of Northern Iowa.