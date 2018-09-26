WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh-Ford Testimony Before The Senate Judiciary By Katherine Perkins & Michael Leland • 38 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, for the third day of his confirmation hearing to replace retired Justice Kennedy. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school, Christine Blasey Ford, are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Watch the proceeding live. TweetShareGoogle+Email