WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Ford Testify About Sexual Assault Allegation

Updated at 11:10 a.m. ET

Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to publicly accuse Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, began her emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a hearing Thursday morning, a hearing focused on the alleged sexual assault Ford says occurred when she and Kavanaugh were both in high school more than 30 years ago. Kavanaugh — who has denied all of the sexual misconduct allegations against him — will be questioned separately after Ford at the same hearing later in the day.

"I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school," Ford told the committee, her voice cracking as she appeared to fight back tears.

Ford said that while she didn't remember specifics such as the date or place of the alleged attack — which has led some to question the veracity of her claims — the vivid details she does remember "about that night that bring me here today are ones I will never forget. They have been seared into my memory and have haunted me episodically as an adult."

When she was 15 and Kavanaugh was 17, the two ended up at the same party. Ford said she had one beer, while Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, "were visibly drunk." When she went upstairs to use the restroom, Kavanaugh and Judge pushed her into a bedroom and locked the door. Ford claimed Kavanaugh pushed her onto the bed and "began running his hands over my body and grinding his hips into me."

"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me," Ford said.

The hearing got off to a tense start, exposing the deep partisan divides that have colored the accusations from Ford and other women. Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, first acknowledged that both Kavanaugh, Ford and their families have "received vile threats" since the allegations became public.

"What they have endured ought to be considered by all of us as unacceptable and a poor reflection on the state of civility in our democracy," Grassley said.

But then he went on to chastise the committee's ranking member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., for a delay in giving the full committee the private letter setting forth the allegations against Kavanaugh that she received back in July from Ford, who is a constituent of Feinstein's in California. Ford had first requested her allegations remain private, but as she later told the committee, when it became clear her name would be public, she then told her story to the Washington Post.

Grassley also pointed out that many of the witnesses Ford has identified deny that the party in question took place. He also defended hiring an outside attorney to assist with questioning during Thursday's hearing, saying he saw "no basis for complaint [from Democrats] other than just plain politics." Rachel Mitchell is a sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona who has pushed for best practices in investigations to protect and serve victims of assault.

Feinstein pushed back during her subsequent remarks, pointing out that most sexual assaults go unreported and that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men will experience some form of sexual violence in their lives. She criticized a "rush to judgement" on the allegations and quick push for confirmation, calling it a "real question of character for someone who is asking for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court."

"This is not a trial for Dr. Ford. This is a job interview for Brett Kavanaugh," Feinstein said, asking, "Is he the best we can do?"

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations, and in his prepared opening statement released Wednesday, reiterated those denials "categorically and unequivocally."

"I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time. But I have never done that to her or to anyone," his written testimony said.

Republicans, including President Trump, have called the claims part of a "smear" campaign against Kavanaugh's nomination.

The committee could vote on the Kavanaugh nomination as early as Friday morning as Republican leaders appear eager to move ahead on the nomination and get it to the Senate floor quickly. Democrats have continued calling for delays to the hearing and the committee vote until the FBI investigates allegations against Kavanaugh.

