Washing Machines & Literary Heroines

  Vignette for "The Atomic City Girls: A Novel" by Janet Beard
    
    
    
  Vignette for "Little House on the Prairie" series by Laura Ingalls Wilder
    
    
    
  Vignette for "Snow Flower and the Secret Fan" by Lisa See
    
    
    
  Vignette for "Memoirs of a Geisha" by Arthur Golden, featuring a couple members of the Happy Bookers book club
    
    
    

Novelist Ayn Rand said it best: “The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who’s going to stop me.”

The Putnam Museum takes this statement to heart with their new exhibit, Literary Heroines: Their Times, Their Fashions.

Showcased will be vignettes of characters from novels such as Pride & Prejudice, Jane Eyre, Little Women, Harry Potter, The Help, To Kill a Mockingbird, and The Age of Innocence. These heroic women truly come to life in the new exhibition.

Not only does the exhibit focus on fictional women, it also tells the story of Hometown Heroines, including:

  • Regina Tsosie a Navajo activist for indigenous peoples
  • Maggie Tinsman, former Iowa State Senator and political activist
  • Zenaida Landeros, a Latina who works for women’s empowerment

Kim Findlay, President of the Putnam Museum, can’t wait for visitors to see this new exhibit.

Literary Heroines: Their Times, Their Fashions opens on Saturday, October 13, 2018 and runs through the end of December.

To see more events and a full list of women featured at the exhibit, visit http://www.putnam.org/Exhibits/Featured/LiteraryHeroines

Iowa Arts Showcase