US Senate Confirms Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court

By IPR Newsroom 5 hours ago
  • Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh smiles during a meeting with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

UPDATE 3:07 PM: The U.S. Senate has confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

In an unusual weekend session, the U.S. Senate advances to a final vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The vote on his nomination will draw to a close one of the most contentious Supreme Court nominations in recent memory. If confirmed, Judge Kavanaugh will take the seat vacated on July 31 by the retirement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. 

Related Content

Kavanaugh Has The Votes To Be Confirmed To The Supreme Court

By Oct 5, 2018

Updated at 8:41 p.m. ET

Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Friday, and his confirmation now seems all but certain, after a key swing vote, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, declared her support in a speech on the Senate floor.

Moments after Collins completed her remarks, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced in a statement that he too will support the nomination when it comes up for a final vote.

That final vote is expected as soon as Saturday.

What's Next In The Kavanaugh Confirmation Fight?

By Oct 5, 2018

Updated 5:33 p.m. ET Friday

After GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine came out in favor of confirming him Friday afternoon on the Senate floor, Judge Brett Kavanaugh is all but certainly headed for the Supreme Court in very short order.

The Senate advanced Kavanaugh's nomination, 51 to 49, Friday. A final vote is expected Saturday.

There was a lot that went down Friday. What exactly happened and what does it mean going forward?