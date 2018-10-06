US Senate Confirms Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court

UPDATE 3:07 PM: The U.S. Senate has confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In an unusual weekend session, the U.S. Senate advances to a final vote on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The vote on his nomination will draw to a close one of the most contentious Supreme Court nominations in recent memory. If confirmed, Judge Kavanaugh will take the seat vacated on July 31 by the retirement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

