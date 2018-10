Hear the full conversation

Tank and the Bangas, an American funk and soul music group from New Orleans won 2017’s Tiny Desk Contest by unanimous vote, wowing NPR’s music desk with their unique spoken word inspired style. During this Talk of Iowa conversation, Tarriona "Tank" Ball, who is lead vocalist for the band, talks with host Charity Nebbe.

Tank and her band are headlining a Halloween show on Tuesday, October 30 at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa.