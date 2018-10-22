Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Talking to Kids About Love and Sex After #MeToo

By & 10 minutes ago
  • 2018 Women's March in Philadelphia
    2018 Women's March in Philadelphia
    Rob Kall/flickr

 

When should you start talking to kids about sexuality, consent, and safe relationships?

 

“Birth,” says professor Alison Oliver, who teaches courses on human sexuality in the School of Social Work at the University of Iowa.

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, we explore how to talk to kids and teens in the #MeToo era. Host Charity Nebbe talks with guests not just about the cultural phenomena that is #MeToo, but also about the issues of power, sexual safety, relational communication, and consent that the movement has brought to the forefront.

 

Kerri True-Funk, Director of Operations and Special Projects at the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault Join Oliver and host Charity Nebbe for the hour along with Mary Ann McLoud of Bethany for Children and Families of the Quad Cities and Daniel Boscaljon, an Iowa City father who shares his experience raising a 13-year-old in the age of #MeToo.

 

Tags: 
#MeToo
sexual assault
sexual harassment
sexual misconduct
child safety
personal safety

Related Content

What Do You Like? Talking About Vulnerability and Consent

By & Oct 10, 2018
Fouquier/Flickr

There is an ever growing conversation about consent in our culture. How do you get consent? Isn’t it awkward to ask for permission in the heat of the moment? Is the conversation about consent about more than just sex?

According to Alison Oliver, a lecturer in the school of social work at the University of Iowa, these are all great questions to consider. She offers this definition: 

Grassley: 'Very Necessary' To Consider Allegations Against Kavanaugh

By Sep 18, 2018
Gage Skidmore via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/17649805888/

The chair of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee says he’ll hold a full and fair hearing on allegations of sexual assault by a nominee to the Supreme Court, scheduled for this coming Monday. The committee's past handling of similiar reports had sweeping political consequences. 

Proposed Changes to Sexual Misconduct Rules Could Affect College Students Nationwide

By & Sep 7, 2018
Fibonacci Blue

 

 

A recent New York Times investigation revealed possible changes to the way sexual misconduct is handled on college campuses across the country.

 

Kickstarter Project Aims to Highlight Issue of Childhood Sexual Abuse

By & Oct 24, 2017
Pokey Spears

Surveys and studies show that 10 percent of adults in Iowa were sexually abused as children, and experts have reason to believe the rate is even higher.

"I think we still have a hard time talking about sex, and we need to be able to talk about this better," says Liz Cox Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Iowa.