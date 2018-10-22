Talking to Kids About Love and Sex After #MeToo

Hear the full conversation

When should you start talking to kids about sexuality, consent, and safe relationships?

“Birth,” says professor Alison Oliver, who teaches courses on human sexuality in the School of Social Work at the University of Iowa.

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, we explore how to talk to kids and teens in the #MeToo era. Host Charity Nebbe talks with guests not just about the cultural phenomena that is #MeToo, but also about the issues of power, sexual safety, relational communication, and consent that the movement has brought to the forefront.

Kerri True-Funk, Director of Operations and Special Projects at the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault Join Oliver and host Charity Nebbe for the hour along with Mary Ann McLoud of Bethany for Children and Families of the Quad Cities and Daniel Boscaljon, an Iowa City father who shares his experience raising a 13-year-old in the age of #MeToo.